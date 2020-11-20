LONDON ONT. -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Saunders Secondary School by the Middlesex-London Health Unit

All staff, parents and guardians of Saunders Secondary School were immediately notified of the positive case. Investigators are currently in the process of identifying the individual’s close contact. Those who had close contact will be advised by the Middlesex-London Health Unit to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

Thames Valley is following all health and safety protocols recommended by both the local public health unit and the Ministry of Education. The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.