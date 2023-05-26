Singh proposes moratorium on 'corporate landlords' buying up rentals

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking in London, Ont. on May 26, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaking in London, Ont. on May 26, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver