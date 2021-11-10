Singer/Songwriter Andrea Ramolo returns to London with new album, Quarantine Dream

London, Ont. -

One of Canada’s most respected contemporary singer/songwriters makes a stop in London this week.

First-generation Italian Canadian Andrea Ramolo is set to play Aeolian Hall Friday evening.

Ramolo is promoting her seventh studio album, Quarantine Dream, which was recorded in London at the Dream Ship Sound studio. Also on the bill is her producer Sarah MacDougall.

The album includes a collection of songs written during and inspired by the pandemic. Ramolo says she made a point of working with a team of creative women on the album.

“I really do think that we have to start hiring more women. And if I didn’t do it who’s going to do it, right? I really wanted my project to be dominated by women. And it did, it had this special nuance to it,” said Ramolo.

She goes on to say that the process was “a lot more collaborative” and a lot more sensitive in how she describes it, “the best way possible.”

Tickets for Friday’s show at Aeolian Hall can be purchased online.