Silicone injection molding company investing $10.4M in its London, Ont. facility

The Government of Ontario is applauding a move by a silicone injection molding company to invest more than $10 million into upgrading its London facility, which will lead to the creation of 26 new jobs.

According to a news release from the Government of Ontario, Starlim North America Corp., a liquid silicone injection molding company, will be investing $10.4 million into enhancing its existing facility in London. The investment will create 26 new jobs.

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli is applauding the move.

“Thanks to investments from companies like Starlim, we can be confident that our targeted approach to fostering stability and growth across Ontario’s economy is working,” he said during Monday’s announcement.

Starlim produces 60 unique silicone components for the health care, mobility, automotive and consumer goods industries. This investment will support the company’s addition of a new curing oven and cleanroom, and new manufacturing equipment for their London plant.

“Our government is proud to support local manufacturers as they expand and create more good-paying jobs in communities across the province. Thank you, Starlim North America for choosing to invest in Ontario, Fedeli added.

The project is supported by nearly $1.3 million in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund and nearly $1 million from the Ontario Together Fund.

"This strategic investment will allow us to meet the needs of the growing medical device sector by implementing a manufacturing process that is first of its kind,” added Vijai Lakshmikanthan, CEO, Starlim North America Corp. “We have been working with our customer for over two years to bring this innovation to our plant in London. The Ontario government has been supportive of this investment from the get-go, and we truly want to thank Minister Fedeli and his team for helping Ontario manufacturers like Starlim grow.”