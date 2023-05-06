Signs of the season — Dundas Place reopens for salsa dancing

Salsa street parties have returned to Dundas Place.

This Friday night marked the first street party of the season, as hundreds turned out for Salsa dancing.

The Latin Power band provided the music for the event, hosted by the Latin Passion Dance Academy.

Organizers say they’ll be hosting a street party every Friday night through the spring and summer.

“You know it’s fun, it’s amazing. You don’t have to be a dancer at all to enjoy the vibe here,” said host and dance instructor Anna Marie Benevides.

“You always hope it doesn’t rain on a Friday night ‘cause we love to do this,” added Anna Marie’s husband and co-host Fernando Benevides.