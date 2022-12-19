'Significant' winter storm to impact London over holiday weekend

London, Ont.’s chance of a white Christmas just increased as a special weather statement has been issued ahead of a winter storm set to impact the region late this week and into the holiday weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of southern Ontario, including the London region, ahead of what they call a “significant winter storm” that’s slated to impact southern Ontario late this week and into the holiday weekend.

According to Environment Canada, beginning late Thursday precipitation will begin as rain or snow before transitioning into rain on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday, leading to a possible flash freeze for regions that had received rainfall.

The falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds and snowfall that may at times be heavy. Blizzard conditions may also be possible late Friday and into the holiday weekend for areas that are downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

For regions located east of the Great Lakes, a multi-day lake-effect snow event is expected into the weekend in the wake of the weather system.

Environment Canada does caution however that, “While there is high confidence in a high impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds, precipitation types and amounts remain highly uncertain at this time.”

With the storm slated to occur leading up to and during the holiday weekend, Environment Canada urges people to consider altering plans over the holidays as travel conditions may be hazardous.

Power outages are possible, and temperatures Friday night and into the weekend “will likely be the coldest of the season to date.”

Environment Canada reminds people to monitor local forecasts and weather alerts for the most up-to-date information.