

CTV London, City of London





City of London has issued a public service announcement regarding significant road closures that will impact motorists and cyclists.

The City says each closure is required for necessary infrastructure construction. The work has been coordinated among various divisions and utility groups, with the goal of minimizing traffic impacts as much as possible.

Starting Friday July 13th, until Monday July 16th, the intersection of Egerton and Florence will be closed to motorists and cyclists. Traffic on Florence can turn south (right) onto Egerton. Northbound traffic on Egerton can turn west (left onto Florence only. Egerton north of Florence remains closed.

Beginning Friday July 13th, at 7:00 p.m., the intersection of Colonel Talbot Road, Longwoods Road, and Main Street (Lambeth) will be closed to motorists and cyclists in all directions. Work will continue around the clock until the evening of Monday, July 16. During this time, motorists and cyclists should look for the electronic advisory signs posted for detour routes. Pedestrian access will be maintained through the area.

Starting Saturday July 14th, the intersection at Oxford Street and Adelaide will be impacted by reduced laens for Bell Canada to complete necessary manhole repairs. This work will continue until the beginning of September. Motorists and cyclists will not be able to make left hand turns in any direction. Those travelling westbound from Oxford onto Adelaide will not be able to turn right. Pedestrian access will be maintainted through the consturction zone.

Starting Saturday July 14th at 7:00 a.m., Exeter Road between Meadowbrook Drive and Wonderland Road South will be closed. This 24-hour intersection closure will last until Sunday, July 15 at 7:00 a.m. Motorists and cyclists travelling east/west will be detoured via White Oak Road and Wharncliffe Road South. North/south traffic will be maintained. Pedestrian access will be maintained through the area.

Several bus routes are impacted by these closures. Check the LTC website for service updates.