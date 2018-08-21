

CTV London





Environment Canada says warnings may be issued throughout the day as heavy downpours are likely across southwestern and southern Ontario today.

A few rounds of showers are expected, and with a very moist air mass torrential downpours producing a lot of rain in a short time are likely.

Many areas are expected to see between 20 and 40mm by this evening, however areas that see thunderstorms may get significantly more.

Rainfall warnings may be issued throughout the day in some areas.