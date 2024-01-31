Significant police presence southeast of St. Thomas

There is significant police activity at a home on Roberts Line, just east of Quaker Road in Central Elgin.

Emergency responders were called to the scene southeast of St. Tomas around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police have closed Roberts Line between Quaker Raod and Chestnut Grove Road.

No further details have been provided at this time.

A large number of police vehicles are gathered in front of a residence on Roberts Line, about half a kilometer east of Quaker Road in Central Elgin. Jan. 31, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)