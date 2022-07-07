Sight and sounds of Sunfest return to Victoria Park

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, Sunfest has returned to downtown London for the next four days with live performances.

“We are so excited to be back,” said Alfredo Caxaj, the co-artistic director of TD Sunfest. “We have forty-one groups this year, twenty are international and 21 from across Canada.”

Sunfest regulars like Dan and Denise Bullard have missed the festival and came out on the first day.

“It’s just absolute joy that we can come back and see these wonderful performers,” said Dan.

Denise added, “I am so happy just to see everyone out walking around.”

Caxaj said they are still dealing with the pandemic and want to make sure everyone in the park is safe.

“One of the groups from Ukraine had to cancel because some of the members got COVID, so we are aware that we still have to deal with the situation,” he added.

Sunfest is on now and wraps up on Sunday night.

“Finally we get to have another big celebration and bring the whole world together at beautiful Victoria Park,” Caxaj said.