Showers rolling through the region as we catch aftereffects of a hurricane

The aftereffects of hurricane Helene will be making their way through southwestern Ontario as we start the week.

Don’t forget your umbrella – we’re likely to catch showers through to Wednesday.

Here’s your London Ont. forecast

Today: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 23 degrees, feeling like 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 degrees.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 degrees.