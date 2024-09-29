LONDON
London

    • Showers rolling through the region as we catch aftereffects of a hurricane

    (Source: Mark Hewer) (Source: Mark Hewer)
    The aftereffects of hurricane Helene will be making their way through southwestern Ontario as we start the week.

    Don’t forget your umbrella – we’re likely to catch showers through to Wednesday.

    Here’s your London Ont. forecast

    Today: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 23 degrees, feeling like 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

    Tonight: Cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 degrees.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 degrees.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 degrees.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17 degrees.

