Showers expected Friday

A cold front is pushing through the region generating rain across southern Ontario heading into Friday. Expect showers throughout the day with a high of 15C.

Friday night will remain rainy with a low of 9C.

Saturday, expect cloudy conditions and a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C.

Saturday night will have similar conditions and a low of 6C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday: Sunny. High 14.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 17.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.