London

    • Showers expected Friday

    A cold front is pushing through the region generating rain across southern Ontario heading into Friday. Expect showers throughout the day with a high of 15C.

    Friday night will remain rainy with a low of 9C.

    Saturday, expect cloudy conditions and a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C.

    Saturday night will have similar conditions and a low of 6C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

    Monday: Sunny. High 14.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High 17.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

