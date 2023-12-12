'Showdown in the Downtown' fundraiser set to kick off Friday in London, Ont.

It's not a combination that you would think would go together, but this Friday marks the 15th anniversary for the Showdown in the Downtown at RBC Place.

"We started back in 2009. We've used combat sports to raise money for some amazing causes, including research for medical illness, battling homelessness, battling poverty,” explained Dr. Faisal Rehman, chair of the organizing committee.

The benefactors of the first event in 2009 were the Matthew Mailing Centre for Translational Transplant Studies and the Lilibeth Caberto Kidney Clinical Research Unit.

But with the popularity of event, those causes have grown, as well as the donations.

"We’re very proud of the work that we've done. We've raised over $2.8 million over 14 years. And this year we will cross the $3 million mark,” said Rehman.

Kristy Goss donated her kidney to her brother in 2019 after he was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease. (Source: Kristy Goss)This year’s event will feature Muay Thai, with the tagline 'Knock out kidney disease.' The night will also feature the inspirational story of Kristy Goss.

"In 2019, a family member was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease and I stepped up to be a donor,” she said.

Just months after her donation surgery, Goss was back to training, to regain a part of her life she held dear, and to prove a point.

"It was really important for me to show the world that [a] kidney donor can go on to live a full life and compete in athletic events, and there's just really no limits like that,” Goss said.

Competitors in the Showdown in the Downtown event in London, Ont. are seen in this undated image. (Source: Showdown in the Downtown)

She donated a kidney to her brother and after that, took it upon herself to run a 100 mile race and get herself in top tip top shape.

Highlighting those stories are important for the community at large to see, according to Rehman.

“That’s what we want to see. You want to see our patients be role models for other patients. And because in the end, what we do is we do it for our patients. You know, they motivate us to be better. They motivate us to want to do more for our community,” he said.

There will be 12 bouts on the card starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15, including Rehman who will enter the ring for the 16th time, looking to avenge a loss at last year’s event.