LONDON, ONT. -- Councillor Steve Hillier is poised to reopen the long-running debate in London about shovelling sidewalks.

“It’s been looked into the past. It’s a political football, but I believe everyone should have mobility and we need to move forward.”

Hillier has sent a letter to the Civic Works Committee, asking staff to investigate a bylaw requiring residents and business owners to remove snow from adjacent sidewalks.

He references similar bylaws in Hamilton, Kitchener, Toronto, and Ottawa.

He tells CTV News that his goal is to improve accessibility for all Londoners during the winter months because even small snowfalls can accumulate and make sidewalks impassible.

Other cities require property owners to clear sidewalks of ice and snow within a set number of hours after a snowfall.

On average, city hall spends $1.9 million each year clearing snow from its 1,575 kilometers of sidewalk.

Council recently approved increasing the annual sidewalk winter maintenance budget by $600,000 starting in 2021 to have sidewalk plows deployed more frequently.

Hillier would like staff to bring back a wide range of options that consider dividing up the work of clearing sidewalks between city hall and property owners.