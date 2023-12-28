Shotguns, drugs, stolen bank cards seized during weapons investigation

Three people are facing charges after London police executed a search warrant finding a number of shotguns and about $3,700 in illegal drugs.

Members of the London police Guns and Gangs Section along with the Emergency Response Unit conducted a weapons investigation at two homes in the area of Commissioners Road West and Viscount Road.

The search led to the following items being seized:

Mossberg model 935 shotgun

Remington model 870 shotgun

Remington model 1100 shotgun

Ruger 22 calibre carbine rifle with over-capacity magazine

Traditions Pursuit G4 Ultralight 50 calibre muzzle loader

23 rounds of shotgun ammunition

Stolen identification and bank cards

9 grams of suspected carfentanil, value $2,250

5 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $750

14 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $700

54 grams of mannitol

Police say the total value of drugs seized amounted to about $3,700.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old woman and 28-year-old man both of London have been arrested and charged. The whereabouts of a third suspect, a 33-year-old London man, is unknown but charges have been laid by way of warrant of arrest, police say.

He is described as a white man, about 5’10”, 170 lbs with a slim build and brown shoulder lengthy hair with facial air and blue eyes. Officers are asking for the public’s help finding him. If seen, the public is reminded to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

The man and woman have been jointly charged with:

Six counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Five counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license

Three counts of possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The woman is facing additional charges of six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to probation order and two counts of failing to comply with release order.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.