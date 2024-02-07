Shooting under investigation in Sarnia

Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city.

It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.

According to police, details around the incident are still under investigation and officers are working to gather pertinent information.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

The community can expect an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861.

Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city on Feb. 6, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)