Shooting investigation continues in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police remain on scene Wednesday morning after a shooting on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a disturbance at an apartment building at 341 Talbot Street near East Street and Elgin Street.

The incident appears to have taken place on the upper floors of the six-unit building.

As previously reported, a 24-year-old victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old suspect from St. Thomas was identified and arrested on Hiawatha Street.

There is no word from police on the status of the victim or potential charges.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale

St. Thomas police on scene of a shooting that happened May 16, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)