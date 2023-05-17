Shooting investigation continues in St. Thomas

Inside the building at 341 Talbot Street where police are investigating a shooting in St. Thomas. May 17, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Inside the building at 341 Talbot Street where police are investigating a shooting in St. Thomas. May 17, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver