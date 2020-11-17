LONDON, ONT. -- Several city councillors want to fast track the application process for millions in federal funding to build sidewalks, trails, and better cycling lanes next year.

Councillor Elizabeth Peloza put forward a motion to city hall’s Civic Works Committee to immediately apply for $5.5 million from the federal government’s COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Fund for several shovel-ready active infrastructure projects.

"Striking while the iron is hot is important,” Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer told the committee. “The federal program exists now. They’re in a minority government situation. I don’t know what the spring will look like."

In a new report, city engineers list $28 million of shovel-ready projects that would likely qualify for federal funding, totalling 39 kilometres of cycling lanes and 12 kilometres of new sidewalks and park trails.

To qualify for federal funding, the projects must be completed by the end of 2021.

"We have so many facilities and projects on the go, there is never a shortage of ideas and possible spends,” explained Councillor Peloza.

The committee voted 3-2 to recommend fast tracking the application for active transportation projects.

But Councillor Steve Lehman would rather compare the active transportation projects on the list against other municipal priorities related to energy conservation and storm water management.

"Before pigeon-holing staff into one specific direction that we could go, we should have a more fulsome exploration of all the opportunities," warned Councillor Lehman.

But Peloza argued waiting too long could jeopardize the funding opportunity.

"We know these could be done quickly, on time, and alleviate other budget concerns."

Council makes a final decision November 24.