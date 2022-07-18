'Shelter in place' lifted by Sarnia police
Police in Sarnia, Ont. announced that a "shelter in place" order has been officially lifted Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 1:38 p.m. Monday, a threat made towards Lambton College was determined to be unfounded and police lifted a shelter in place order.
Earlier in the afternoon, Sarnia police had asked people inside Lambton College and the Progressive Auto Sales Arena to “shelter in place” after receiving a threat.
At the time, residents were asked to stay away from the areas of Modeland Road, Wellington Street and London Road.
An emergency notice was also sent to cell phones in the area.
Sarnia police continue to investigate the false threat, and ask that anyone with information contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300.
