LONDON, ONT -- No one was injured after a shed went up in flames behind the Goodwill Industries building in central London.

The building on Horton Street, which is home to a Goodwill Store, offices, and community rooms suffered minor damage as a result of the fire.

Residents reported seeing smoke from a large distance.

Emergency crews had the southbound lanes of Wellington Road closed while fire crews dealt with the blaze.

Damage is set at $10,000 while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.