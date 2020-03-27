Shed fires causes minor damage to Goodwill Industries building
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 6:25AM EDT
London fire crews respond to a shed fire in Central London on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- No one was injured after a shed went up in flames behind the Goodwill Industries building in central London.
The building on Horton Street, which is home to a Goodwill Store, offices, and community rooms suffered minor damage as a result of the fire.
Residents reported seeing smoke from a large distance.
Emergency crews had the southbound lanes of Wellington Road closed while fire crews dealt with the blaze.
Damage is set at $10,000 while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.