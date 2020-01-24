LONDON, ONT -- A London mother of six children is fighting for her life in hospital in Jamaica after a crash that killed four people left her in critical condition.

Anika Walters, 39, was heading to the airport in a vehicle with four men in order to catch a flight home to Canada at the time of the crash, according to her sister Kayla Dobney.

“She’s alone and by herself and needs her family,” said Dobney.

The vehicle collided with a tour bus, killing the four men inside and leaving Walters as the only survivor.

Local media reports say the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Witnesses say the vehicle was attempting to pass other vehicles when it collided with the bus which was heading in the opposite direction.

The bus was sent into the ditch while the vehicle was ripped apart. Pictures from the scene show the extent of the damage.

According to Dobney, Walters is undergoing extensive medical treatments in Jamaica and will need air ambulance transportation home, which could cost up to $70,000.

“Her kids are in need of their mother, she is the sole provider for all of them,” said Dobney.

The kids range in age from 3-years-old to 21-years-old.

Walters’ injuries are extensive and include two broken legs, a broken arm, face fractures, a skull fractures, and a concussion.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of brining Walters home.

“We are unable to proceed in her full recovery until she is back on Canadian soil,” said Dobney.