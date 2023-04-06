‘She has a lot to offer this world’: Woman struggling on the street dealing with critical injuries after an early morning fire
Josh MacMillan said his friend, Olivia, is the woman who reportedly suffered critical injuries in a fire on Dundas Street, east of Adelaide Street, early Wednesday morning.
"She's a beautiful woman. She's funny. She has a lot to offer this world, and now she's stuck with these situations," said MacMillan.
Olivia and a male friend were taking shelter under a tarp in front of the Ark Aid Mission when the fire spread quickly. Emergency responders were called to the scene just before 3am.
Reports indicated Olivia experienced extensive burns, while the male victim received less serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.
Sarah Campbell is the executive director of the Ark Aid Mission. She said the agency had been offering shelter to the pair up to just a few days ago.
"We're grateful to first responders and those who came and responded in the wee hours of the morning. At the same time, we feel a great sense of grief because those same people had been accessing indoor space just a week earlier," said Campbell.
The location on Dundas Street, east of Adelaide Street, where a woman suffered serious burn injuries on the morning of April 5, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
The mission had been offering crash beds with funding through the City of London, Ont.’s Winter Response program, but the program ended for the season on March 31.
"Certainly the week since has been difficult,” said Campbell, pointing to the less-than-ideal conditions for those who are unhoused. “We know it was rainy and a lot of people who were camping had to come uphill because of the flooding. Those who lost indoor spaces because of the closures have had to find alternative arrangements. As a result, we're seeing more people in alcoves and hover-hangs.”
Campbell knows of other small fires set by those sheltering on the street. She points to one from this week in an alcove at the front door of a business on Richmond Row.
Another fire was set at the First Baptist Church. It is another location where Ark Aid had Winter Response crash beds set up.
There was also a close call for a man who took shelter in a recycling bin at 602 Queens Ave. He was sleeping in the bin around 5 a.m. Thursday morning when a truck came to dump out the bin, tossing him into the bed of the collection vehicle.
Emergency responders were called, and fortunately, the man wasn't seriously injured and walked away. The location is the home of London Cares, an agency that also provides services for those on the streets.
Reports indicated a man was dumped from one of these bulk recycling containers into the back of a garbage truck on the morning of April 6, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
MacMillan knows that there’s been an anonymous donation of $25 million to address homelessness, and other donations have followed. He just wants the money put to use as quickly as possible, to prevent others being put in jeopardy.
"There are means out there and there are ways to fix these things. Why they're not being done, why they're not being utilized; I'm, like everyone else, at a loss," said MacMillan.
Campbell believes London is on the right path, with plans for community support hubs that will be located across the city, but she said there's still work to be done in the short-term.
“Crash beds and mattresses are not the solution to homelessness, they are a stop-gap measure, but they most-certainly are meeting people where they’re at and allowing us as a community to go through that process of creating homes with the right supports so people can be sheltered at home in our community,” said Campbell.
When the Winter Response program ended, it also resulted in the Ark Aid laying off 50 staff members. Campbell is hoping community fundraising can allow Ark Aid to rehire people and continue to offer services.
“Right now what we need is cash donations to keep our doors open,” said Campbell. “To be able to pay for staff, to be able to open our doors for longer hours and provide adequate supports. Not just our agency but across the entire system.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Newest dream homes open for viewing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
'An embarrassment to the nation': Former PM Chretien on state of 24 Sussex Drive
Former prime minister Jean Chretien says the current state of 24 Sussex Drive is 'an embarrassment to the nation.'
Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests
Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.
Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said.
Risk of lead poisoning, cadmium exposure prompt recalls of children's jewelry sold in Canada
Health Canada has issued two recall notices warning parents about chemical hazards of two brands of children's jewelry.
More than half of Canadians plan to travel this year: survey
A new survey reveals that more than half of Canadians intend to travel at some point during 2023, and suggests which destinations they've got their eye on.
How do you pinpoint a historical volcano eruption? Look at medieval writings about the moon, new study says
Scientists are one step closer to pinpointing the when and where of some of the biggest volcanic eruptions in Earth’s history thanks to detailed records of lunar eclipses written by medieval monks and scribes, according to a new study.
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University was removed from her role Thursday after she faced weeks of scrutiny about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their matchup Wednesday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
Region shells out over $150K in homeless encampment court case
The Region of Waterloo said it spent over $150,000 on legal fees over an injunction to evict residents from an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Road closure and emergency detour signs, what motorists should do when they come across them
When a large sign reads ‘ROAD CLOSED,’ it seems not every driver knows what that means and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say, road and lane closed signs are often ignored.
Windsor
-
Windsor grocer says climbing prices hurt sellers and buyers alike
For more than a decade, Fred Bouzide has owned a grocery store in the city of Windsor. He says when it comes to costs, nothing’s compared to the past year.
-
Detroit Tigers fans roaring across the border for home opener
It’s Spring. The weather is getting better. There’s hope and optimism in the air. And that’s the perfect environment for opening day for the Detroit Tigers.
-
City of Windsor announces playground upgrades following nearly $950K in park vandalism costs over 5 years
After spending nearly $950,000 to fix vandalism across Windsor's parks and playgrounds over a five-year period, the city is announcing upgrades to 18 more parks which aim to increase foot traffic — and may deter "destructive behaviour."
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | 3 sent to hospital after crash in Barrie's south end
Three people were sent to the hospital following a rollover crash in Barrie's south end Thursday afternoon, leaving officers searching for a black Lab that had run off following the collision.
-
First responders help both animals and humans during minor Bracebridge fire
Working sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries, human or animal, after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.
-
Two men charged in alleged drug bust in Barrie
Two men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to give cities power to expand boundaries to build homes
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Drug use prompts Sault library to lock washrooms
In response to a number of incidents involving illicit drug use, the downtown branch of the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library is locking its washrooms.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Hydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by end of day Saturday, as the clean-up continues following the freezing rainstorm.
-
Ottawa LRT service resumes following freezing rain shutdown
Full service resumed on Ottawa's light-rail transit system Thursday evening, 33 hours after a power issue during a freezing rainstorm shutdown the transit line.
-
Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm
A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays unveil revamped Rogers Centre ahead of home opener. Look at the pictures
Toronto Blue Jays fans have been given a final look at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre ahead of the team’s home opener next week.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto for Easter long weekend 2023?
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
-
Woman warns about cheap pet toy after it leads to $8,100 surgery for dog
An Ontario woman feared her dog was going to die after ingesting fibers from a rope toy.
Montreal
-
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million customers plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. Nearly one million customers are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
Montreal opens 6 overnight emergency shelters as thousands remain without power
The City of Montreal is opening six overnight emergency shelters across the island as hundreds of thousands of residents spend a second night without electricity following Wednesday's ice storm.
-
'We have to be realistic': Quebec premier says burying hydro lines underground too expensive
The widespread power outages that left more than one million Hydro-Quebec customers in the dark this week during a storm once again raised questions about the reliability of the power grid.
Atlantic
-
RCMP wasn't built to police rural communities: criminologist
After the Mass Casualty Commission published their final report, a criminologist says the RCMP wasn't built for policing in small and remote communities.
-
N.S. doctor’s licence suspended over 'serious concerns' about prescribing Ozempic
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia has suspended the licence of a doctor who allegedly wrote thousands of Ozempic prescriptions for Americans and prompted British Columbia to limit the drug to Canadian residents.
-
Murphy’s Logic: RCMP shows self-interest over public interest once again
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy looks at the RCMP's response to the Mass Casualty Commission's final report.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
'I could feel the heat': Lindenwoods home burns in fire
A home on Lindenshore Drive has been significantly damaged by a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Campaign-style politics already here, battleground Calgary: political watchers
The United Conservative Party political ad airing on CTV networks asks: “can we really afford them again?” referring to the New Democratic Party.
-
1 dead after vehicle hits overpass pillar along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary
One person is dead following an afternoon crash along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary.
-
Five years on, Humboldt Broncos players, families push for lasting, positive legacy
In Humboldt, Sask., on Thursday, church bells tolled 29 times at 4:50 p.m., marking a solemn anniversary.
Edmonton
-
Between 20 and 30 rounds fired during north Edmonton drive-by shootout: EPS
Police in Edmonton believe as many as 30 shots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles during a drive-by shootout in north Edmonton last Friday.
-
Day parole revoked for woman convicted in death of toddler found near Edmonton church
A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside an Edmonton church has had her day parole revoked.
-
Risk of lead poisoning, cadmium exposure prompt recalls of children's jewelry sold in Canada
Health Canada has issued two recall notices warning parents about chemical hazards of two brands of children's jewelry.
Vancouver
-
'It's not safe': Officials say they're working on solutions for worrisome homeless camp
The city of Abbotsford is working with the province to address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in the municipality.
-
Vancouver councillor wants city to allow B.C. wine on grocery store shelves
Other municipalities have embraced it. Now, a city councillor says it’s time for Vancouver to allow B.C. wine to be sold on grocery store shelves, and checked out at regular cashiers.
-
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. declines for first time in weeks
Following three weeks of increases, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. fell slightly to 282 on Thursday, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.