Sharp temperatures changes in London region this week

Expect a range of temperatures in the London region this week.

Starting off on the cool side, the region is expected to reach 8 Celsius on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Monday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning with risk of freezing rain. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High plus 2 with temperature falling to minus 1 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Snow. High zero.

Thursday: Periods of snow or rain. High 8.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.