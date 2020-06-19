LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London will be closing a curbside lane on Richmond Street downtown in order to allow pedestrians and cyclists to use it for safer physical distancing.

Starting Friday the lane will be closed to motorists and open to pedestrians and cyclists looking to access downtown businesses along Richmond Row.

One southbound lane of Richmond Street, from Mill Street to Kent Street, will be opened to pedestrians, cyclists, and businesses to create a new shared space.

“These changes are intended to support customers visiting businesses, and provide the necessary space they need to walk or bike to their destination,” says Jim Yanchula, Manager Downtown Projects and Business Relations in a statement.

London Transit riders will still be able to connect to buses traveling on Richmond Street.

This is not the first road to have such measures done as Blackfriars Bridge, Kensington Bridge, Clark’s Bridge, and Springbank Park entrances were previously modified to create more pedestrian and cycling space.