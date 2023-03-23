Shaedon Sharpe helps lead Blazers past Jazz to halt 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dunks the ball against Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) and forward Kelly Olynyk in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (SOURCE: AP Photo/Jeff Swinger) Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dunks the ball against Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) and forward Kelly Olynyk in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (SOURCE: AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow's 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver