

The Canadian Press





Closing arguments are underway for a former gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting an athlete he worked with.

Dave Brubaker has pleaded not guilty at his judge-alone trial in Sarnia.

Brubaker took the stand yesterday and said that when he apologized to his accuser for "crossing the line," he wasn't referring to any sexual transgressions.

He was the former coach of the women's national gymnastics team.