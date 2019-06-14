

CTV London





London police say public tips led to the arrest of a sexual assault suspect wanted in connection with an incident at a shopping centre last week.

Police say information from the public also included a prior unrelated and unreported alleged sexual assault that led to a second charge against the man.

They say one incident happened last Wednesday at a shopping plaza at 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W.

According to investigators, a man approached a female and touched her inappropriately. The female was not injured.

There was no information on the other alleged assault.

John Jaworski, a 22-year-old from London, is facing two counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.