Sexual assault, robbery suspect arrested: London police

A police graphic that has the word "Arrested" and a pair of handcuffs. (Source: London Police Service) A police graphic that has the word "Arrested" and a pair of handcuffs. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver