Sexual assault in Saugeen Shores

    Saugeen Shores police headquarters in Port Elgin as seen in March 2022. (CTV file photo)

    A Port Elgin man has been charged in relation to an assault investigation in Saugeen Shores.

    Around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 12, police responded to a report of an assault on a community trail near Trillium Drive.

    According to police, a woman was walking on the trail when she was confronted and assaulted by a man she didn't know. After a struggle, the victim broke free and ran to a nearby street to call police.

    After a quick search of the area, police found and arrested the suspect.

    The 25-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

