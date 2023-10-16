Sexual assault in Saugeen Shores

A Port Elgin man has been charged in relation to an assault investigation in Saugeen Shores.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 12, police responded to a report of an assault on a community trail near Trillium Drive.

According to police, a woman was walking on the trail when she was confronted and assaulted by a man she didn't know. After a struggle, the victim broke free and ran to a nearby street to call police.

After a quick search of the area, police found and arrested the suspect.

The 25-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.