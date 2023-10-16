Sexual assault in Saugeen Shores
A Port Elgin man has been charged in relation to an assault investigation in Saugeen Shores.
Around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 12, police responded to a report of an assault on a community trail near Trillium Drive.
According to police, a woman was walking on the trail when she was confronted and assaulted by a man she didn't know. After a struggle, the victim broke free and ran to a nearby street to call police.
After a quick search of the area, police found and arrested the suspect.
The 25-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.
BREAKING 21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Family who escaped war in Ukraine among those boarding Canadian evacuation flights out of Israel
As of Sunday night, more than 1,000 passengers have been airlifted out of Israel on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) evacuation flights—among them, a family who is going through this for the second time, having escaped the war in Ukraine more than a year ago.
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Muslim boy killed, woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.
