Sexual assault and harassment trial underway for former London police officer

A London courtroom heard how frightened a woman was after she testified about the aggressive actions of a former London police officer.

The female complainant who cannot be identified, told the court that the man just kept coming over to her house saying, “I understood no matter how many times I prohibited him from coming to my place, he would continue coming.” She added, “I got scared with what might happen to me… I heard a lot of things that he had done.”

Stephen Williams, who now goes by the name Will Stephens has plead not guilty to a dozen charges including sexual assault, harassment and distributing an intimate image without consent.

The trial involves three female complainants with the alleged incident dating back to as far as 2022.

The accused resigned from the London Police Service in October of 2021 during a professional misconduct hearing.

The trial is slated to last just over a week.