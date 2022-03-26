Sewer surcharge shock from Mount Brydges homeowners

Although in development for several years, homeowners on Queen Street in Mount Brydges recently learned what they will be forced to pay for a new sewer system to be installed to accommodate a new residential development.

“I think in around October, so we found out about it, and that it was going to be 17,500,” says homeowner Donna Donald, who has been using a septic system like most of her neighbours.

The Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc says even if property owners have moved into their homes prior to 2015 and decide not to connect to the new system will still have to pay the surcharge.

Owners like Emily Lilly who moved in after 2015 have no choice but to connect, despite a fully functioning septic system.

“We're being told we have to pay $30,000 to connect no matter what, even though we haven't asked for it,” says Lilly.

Homeowners aren’t the only ones that received notice of payment. The Lions Club of Mount Brydges, already on a sewer system, were sent a letter outlining the money that will be owed.

“When we were presented the letter for the sewer charge we didn't really know what we were going to do,” says current club President Lorne Hathaway.

During a public participation meeting March 21, the Lions Club told council it wouldn’t be able to shoulder that kind of payment and risked having to cease its community work.

But during an interview with CTV News, Deputy Mayor Brad Richard’s phone rang. On the other end was Mayor Joanne VanderHeyden who relayed good news for the organization.

“The way the mayor told me the payment for homeowners would be extended for a whole year. So I'm assuming that means September of next year. Now I don't have the exact details but that's what I understood, and plus the Lions Club are going to be exempted.”

That exemption for the Lions Club was met with elation from Hathaway.

“This is great. It shows the council listens, the municipality listens and that's all we ask. We've always worked well together and we just keep looking forward to working well together again,” said Hathaway.