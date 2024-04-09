LONDON
London

    • Severed gas line repaired in northeast London

    Multiple homes were evacuated Tuesday morning in the Woodfield neighbourhood because of a gas leak.

    It happened near Pall Mall Street and William Street.

    Crews were called to repair a severed gas line around 9 a.m.

    According to officials, it took about an hour before displaced residents were allowed back into their homes

    No injuries were reported.

    Crews are on scene of a severed gas line in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street. April 9, 2024. (Source: Google)

