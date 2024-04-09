Severed gas line repaired in northeast London
Multiple homes were evacuated Tuesday morning in the Woodfield neighbourhood because of a gas leak.
It happened near Pall Mall Street and William Street.
Crews were called to repair a severed gas line around 9 a.m.
According to officials, it took about an hour before displaced residents were allowed back into their homes
No injuries were reported.
Crews are on scene of a severed gas line in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street. April 9, 2024. (Source: Google)
