Severed gas line repaired in northeast London

Multiple homes were evacuated Tuesday morning in the Woodfield neighbourhood because of a gas leak.

It happened near Pall Mall Street and William Street.

Crews were called to repair a severed gas line around 9 a.m.

According to officials, it took about an hour before displaced residents were allowed back into their homes

No injuries were reported.

Crews are on scene of a severed gas line in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street. April 9, 2024. (Source: Google)