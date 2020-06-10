Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Severe thunderstorms moving in Wednesday night
Weather radar shows a line of thunderstorms moving into southwestern Ontario on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
LONDON, ONT. -- Strong thunderstorms will fire in Southern Ontario Wednesday evening. The first round moved through in the early morning hours as a warm front rolled in.
The heat and humidity soared Wednesday afternoon in advance of a cold front that is sparking the active weather.
The main threats are damaging wind gusts to 110 km/h which may cause power outages. Torrential downpours and large hail is also possible.
The temperature was forecast to hit a high of 31C Wednesday, feeling close to 40. The record on this day, 31.4C, was set back in 1999.
The cold front will cross late this evening, and a much cooler air mass moves in for Thursday.
The weekend will feature cool, comfortable conditions.
Have a plan if severe weather strikes. When thunder roars, go indoors, and stay alert with current advisories issued by Environment Canada.
Heat warnings remain in place, but the passing of the cold front will drastically drop the temperatures and humidity levels.
You can see the long range forecast on our weather page.