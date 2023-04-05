Severe thunderstorm watches and rainfall warnings
A severe thunderstorm watch is back in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant with all of Huron-Perth also under a rainfall warning.
The precipitation is expected to continue throughout the day and into Wednesday evening.
According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, as we move through the day, the showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread.
“...In advance of a cold front that will push through the area... main threats are heavy rain and potential for some damaging winds with a slight risk for some severe weather Wednesday afternoon.”
The Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent region is under a tornado watch that is expected to continue into this afternoon.
Here’s a look at the forecast:
Wednesday: Cloudy. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 20
Wednesday Night: A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 5 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 4.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: Sunny. High plus 4.
Saturday: Sunny. High 8.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
