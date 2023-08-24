Severe thunderstorm watch/warning in effect for London, Ont. region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch and warning for much of the region, including London-Middlesex, southern Huron and Perth counties, and Sarnia-Lambton.

It’ll be cloudy Thursday night with showers expected with a chance of a thunderstorm and a low of 19 degrees.

“Torrential rain’s expected across parts of the region, we could even see some hail and strong, damaging wind gusts,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

On Friday, it’ll be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 25 degrees. Atchison said that there will be sunny breaks throughout the day as well.

Expect cloudy conditions to stick around Friday night with a chance of showers and a low of 15 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday: Sunny. High 22.

Monday: Sunny. High 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.