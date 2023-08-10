Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for London-Middlesex

A previously issued severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for most of southern Ontario, but a risk still remains for counties along Lake Erie and out towards the Niagara region.

In our region, only Elgin County remains under the severe thunderstorm watch as of late Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada dropped the watch for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, and Oxford counties earlier in the afternoon.

Under the watch, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large “toonie size” hail.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent of showers developing early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Fod patches overnight. Low 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.