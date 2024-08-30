LONDON
    • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southwestern Ontario

    A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

    Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are expected, small hail is possible, and the threat of a tornado “cannot be ruled out,” according to Environment Canada.

    Heavy downpours are also likely to cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads. 

