Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southwestern Ontario
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are expected, small hail is possible, and the threat of a tornado “cannot be ruled out,” according to Environment Canada.
Heavy downpours are also likely to cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.
