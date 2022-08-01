Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted plenty of heat and sunshine, Londoners might need their umbrellas for the holiday Monday as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region at 1:46 p.m. Thunderstorms are expected to develop and roll into the region Monday afternoon and into the evening.
Potenial hazards include wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours capable of producing 20 to 40mm of rainfall.
The watch is in effect for London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.
Local counties included in the watch:
- London-Middlesex
- Grey-Bruce
- Huron-Perth
- Elgin
- Sarnia-Lambton
Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday overnight: A 40 per cent of showers or drizzle, with a low of 18 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high of 23 C, feeling like 28 C with the humidity. Overnight, clear with a low of 11 C.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high of 31 C during the day. Overnight, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 20 C.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 26 C. Overnight, clear and a low of 13 C.
Friday: Sunny, with a high of 25 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 12 C.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is 26 C.
