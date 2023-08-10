Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

A severe thunderstorm watch covers southern Ontario from the London region up through Waterloo-Wellington, the Greater Toronto Area and through to Ottawa.

In our region, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and oxford counties are all under the watch.

Under the watch, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large “toonie size” hail.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday Night: A few showers ending early this evening then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.