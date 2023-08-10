Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
A severe thunderstorm watch covers southern Ontario from the London region up through Waterloo-Wellington, the Greater Toronto Area and through to Ottawa.
In our region, London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and oxford counties are all under the watch.
Under the watch, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large “toonie size” hail.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
Thursday Night: A few showers ending early this evening then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Sunday: Sunny. High 23.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stratford, Ont. police officer charged with assault
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Late summer is buzzing. Here's why wasps are worse this time of year
As we head toward the end of summer, some Canadians are seeing an increase in wasps. Here's why.
DEVELOPING | Hawaii leaders assess wildfire damage as Maui rescue operations continue. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
WATCH | Bombshell Greenbelt report: One-on-one with Ontario's auditor general
Ont. Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk spoke CTV News Channel in a one-on-one interview to discuss some of her key findings from the 'Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt.'
opinion | Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Ceding political power to younger generations is one of the most gracious acts a leader can display, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. But these days, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation -- brought on by age -- are not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving a hydro pole shuts down section of a Kitchener road
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stratford, Ont. police officer charged with assault
Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Stratford police officer in connection to the arrest of 35-year-old man in February.
-
Waterloo Region and Wellington County under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County with heavy rain, high winds and hail possible today.
Windsor
-
Just one beach not recommended for swimming
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed just one beach not same for swimming due to this week's test results.
-
OPP looking for witnesses to Highway 401 crash
Police said emergency services responded to the westbound lanes near the 69 kilometer marker just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
-
Windsor resident killed in Hwy. 17 crash in North Bay
A 59-year-old from Windsor is dead after being struck by a commercial motor vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Accused human trafficker Lauriston Maloney remains in jail; awaiting bail hearing
Convicted sex offender Lauriston Maloney remains behind bars awaiting a bail hearing one day after his wife was released from custody and bailed out at the Barrie Courthouse.
-
OPP officers save woman from drowning in Collingwood
Ontario Provincial Police officers are credited with saving a woman from drowning in Collingwood.
-
Thunderstorm warning for central Ontario
Environment Canada is cautioning that conditions are favourable for developing dangerous thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Northern Ont. abuse victims to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
Private plane crashes in northern Ont., no injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a plane crash at the airport in Moosonee.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, saying Ottawa could see up to 125 mm of rain. The Ottawa climate weather station recorded 48.7 mm of rain in one hour.
-
Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
Toronto
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
-
'Severe' line of thunderstorms expected to hit much of Ontario, including the GTA, today
"Severe" thunderstorms that could produce "strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain“ are imminent in southeastern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, says Canada's national weather agency.
Montreal
-
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
-
Caught on camera: Man chucks construction cones off West Island road
An unusual case of apparent road rage in Montreal’s West Island is gaining a lot of traction online.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Possibility of severe thunderstorms in Montreal Thursday afternoon
After a brief stint of sunshine, parts of southern Quebec are under yet another severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, including Montreal.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier mulls letting towns issue flood alerts as expert sees wider problems
Nova Scotia's premier is mulling letting small towns issue emergency alerts during flooding events, but one expert says there are wider problems behind the province's flood preparedness.
-
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police
A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.
-
Two men wanted for attempted murder in Eskasoni in custody: RCMP
N.S. RCMP says the two men wanted for an attempted murder in Eskasoni have been arrested and are in custody.
Winnipeg
-
EG.5 COVID-19 variant detected in Manitoba
A COVID-19 variant that has recently emerged has been detected in Manitoba.
-
'It is a concern': The health impacts of the ongoing liquor strike
Limited hours and closed Manitoba Liquor Mart locations are a cause for concern for Manitobans who have alcohol dependencies.
-
Winnipeg woman takes pothole repairs into her own hands
A woman in St. Vital put her green thumb to work after she was frustrated with potholes on her street.
Calgary
-
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
CTrain fatality under investigation by Calgary police
Police are seeking additional information after a woman was killed when she was struck by the CTrain on Wednesday morning.
-
'Suffering of the three': Victims of Calgary explosion require more surgery
A prayer of thanks planned for 10 men injured in a massive house explosion in late March has been delayed after three survivors met setbacks in their recovery.
Edmonton
-
Alberta teacher charged with more sex offences in Florida teen case
An Alberta teacher who was previously charged with child luring and child pornography charges is facing additional charges.
-
56 cats removed from central Edmonton home: city
Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.
-
Shootings up 77% from July 2022: police
The Edmonton Police Service says shootings rose 77 per cent in July 2023 from the previous year.
Vancouver
-
Cause of July apartment fire in Mount Pleasant believed to be candles: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services
Candles are believed to have caused an apartment fire in Vancouver last month that displaced dozens of residents, according to officials.
-
Investigators look to identify man seen driving down Hwy. 1 in wrong direction, resulting in crash
A man allegedly caused a crash in North Vancouver Wednesday morning by driving his vehicle down a highway in the wrong direction.
-
In-N-Out pop-up coming to Metro Vancouver for 1 day next month
A beloved U.S. burger chain will be available in Metro Vancouver for one day only next month, organizers of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In confirmed Wednesday.