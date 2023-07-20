Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several areas of southern Ontario including London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton and Windsor-Essex.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early this evening.

Hazards include

Very strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h

Large hail up to golf ball size

Locally heavy rainfall

Tornadoes are possible

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Showers with a few thunderstorms ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.