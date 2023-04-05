Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning moved through southern Ontario overnight with more expected throughout the day on Wednesday.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, s we move through the day, the showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread.

“...In advance of a cold front that will push through the area... main threats are heavy rain and potential for some damaging winds with a slight risk for some severe weather Wednesday afternoon.”

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 20

Wednesday Night: A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 5 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 4.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Saturday: Sunny. High 8.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.