Severe thunderstorm watch for Sarnia-Lambton
Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex are under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Thunderstorms over Lower Michigan are expected to move into the area Wednesday morning. Environment Canada said areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may receive rainfall amounts of near 50 mm.
Another round of severe thunderstorms is possible late this afternoon into tonight.
The previous few days of sunshine seen in the Forest City will be replaced with rainfall and possible thunderstorms for the latter half of the week.
According to Environment Canada, London will see clear skies on Tuesday, with increased cloud cover and a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There is also a risk of overnight thunderstorms, with a low of 14 C.
For the middle of the workweek, showers or thunderstorms will end early in the afternoon, with mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The afternoon will see a risk of thunderstorms, with a high of 25 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidex.
Overnight Wednesday, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms and a low of 18 C.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday Night: Showers or thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 18.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: Sunny. High 23.
Monday: Sunny. High 24.
LATEST UPDATES | CAF personnel not yet on the ground in Fort Smith as conditions there worsen
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
NEW | 'We owe it to you to take action': Trudeau wraps cabinet retreat with message to millennials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training.
Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges
Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks as Kyiv claims it took out a key S-400 missile defence system
Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks early Wednesday, officials said, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow again and the Kremlin's forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics in the almost 18-month war.
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Teenager rescued with 7 others from a broken cable car over a Pakistan gorge says it was a miracle
The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of metres above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal.
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
Downtown Kitchener encampment growing, COVID housing program slated to end this month
It appears the population at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment in downtown Kitchener is starting to grow after being reduced to fewer than a dozen tents earlier this year.
Five-vehicle crash in Cambridge under investigation
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of a five-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
UWindsor is first university in Canada to adopt hybrid steam-electric technology
The University of Windsor is announcing the installation of a new dual drive, electric-steam turbine chiller — the first of its kind at a Canadian university.
Best police vehicle awarded to LaSalle police
LaSalle Police Service has been awarded the 2023 Best Police Vehicle at the 22nd Annual Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show in Michigan.
Showers before the humidity takes over Thursday
The humidity is sticking around making things feel much warmer than the thermometer will read.
Young swimmer drowns near Owen Sound's west-side pier
Police learned that a 15-year-old teen was swimming with friends in the area of the pier when he failed to surface.
Woman dead and her infant injured in 7-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township
A tractor-trailer crashed into a line of cars causing a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township.
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change and set up a National Firefighting Agency.
Carling Avenue high-rise proposal sent back to committee after city didn't notify feds of meeting
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
Vittoria Trattoria owner ready to return to ByWard Market
More than four years after a massive fire gutted a popular ByWard Market restaurant, its owner says he's ready to rebuild.
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training.
BREAKING | Hit-and-run in Mississauga leaves female cyclist dead: police
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that investigators say struck and killed a female cyclist in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
Quebec recommends new COVID-19 vaccine this autumn for people at risk
An additional dose of vaccine against COVID-19 will be recommended this autumn for vulnerable or at-risk Quebecers.
American man charged after sailboat raided, weapons seized in Gaspesie, Que.
American Wayne Alfonza Bradford, 63, has been arrested and charged with possession of restricted firearms after his sailboat was raided by the RCMP.
Quebec to ban cellphones in elementary and high school classrooms
It's the final bell for cellphones in Quebec classrooms as the province's Education Department plans to ban their use in most teaching settings.
Woman airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Lunenburg County
Police in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County are investigating a head-on collision that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.
42-year-old New Brunswick man dies in industrial accident
A 42-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident in Dieppe on Monday, police say.
Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Wednesday morning, responding to one gas leak and two fires across the city.
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building
The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end. Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.
Scammers targeting back-to-school deals: BBB
Parents looking to save money on school supplies this fall are being warned to keep an eye out for phony deals designed by scammers.
Southern Alberta farmer's arrowhead collection going on display at the Royal Alberta Museum
A collection of projectile point artifacts found by Harry Christensen on the family farm near Dalum, which are estimated to range in age from approximately 2,000 to 4,600 years old, are being donated to the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.
Federal NDP targets blue seats in Alberta, bets on urban prairie appetite for change
The federal New Democrats are eyeing Alberta's urban-rural divide as a way to flip blue seats in the next general election. Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent visit to Edmonton is part of a shift in the party's approach that will have him spend more time in fewer places as a way to deepen connections with people in certain regions of Canada.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another cloudy and 'cool' day
It's been a "swing-y" couple of weeks in Edmonton.
Firefighter becomes Canadian citizen over Zoom while on front lines of B.C. wildfire
Popkum Fire Rescue Chief Walter Roos was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province's devastating wildfires.
B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
Children and staff flee to safety before B.C. wildfire rips through summer camp
A children's summer camp located on Okanagan Lake in British Columbia's Interior has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire.