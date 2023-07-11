Severe thunderstorm watch for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Huron-Perth including South Huron, Goderich, Bluewater, Listowel, Mitchell, Stratford and Wingham.

Grey-Bruce including Hanover, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and Owen Sound are also included in the watch.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The main hazards with any storms will be wind gusts to 90 km/h and up to ping pong ball sized hail.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.