Severe thunderstorm warnings lifted for region

It has been a steamy start to the workweek, with daytime high temperatures climbing into the upper 20s, and with the humidity is feeling close to 40 C. It's this volatility that led Environment Canada to issue multiple severe weather warnings across the region.

A heat warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including Windsor, Leamington, Essex County and the Niagara region.

Showers and thunderstorms bubbled up Monday in the area as well, leading to significant rainfall, strong winds, and downed trees in the London, Ont. region.

As of 9:00 p.m. on Monday, all severe thunderstorm warnings were lifted for the region. London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth and Elgin County were all included in the severe thunderstorm warning.

A severe thunderstorm watch however remains in effect for Huron-Perth as of 9:25 p.m.

The risk of severe weather was possible as a band of thunderstorms travelled east from Michigan. The main hazards of which included wind gusts of up to 100km/h.

Fire crews have been very busy tonight responding to weather related calls on Phillip Street. Kitchen fire, collisions & medical calls across the city. Stellar job by our Communication Staff and Frontline fire crews. Shout out to ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ ⁦@MLPS911⁩ #ldnont pic.twitter.com/HA0eof1hoc — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 30, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday, along and ahead of a cold front.

A much cooler and drier air mass will bring relief from the humidity on Wednesday, and temperatures will dip back into the low 20s.

High pressure is expected to set up shop over the Great lakes Wednesday, and sunshine is in the forecast for the last long weekend of the summer.

Here is a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers, and risk of a thunderstorm. High of 25 C, humidex 31 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 26 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 25C.

Sunday: Sunny. High 24.