Severe thunderstorm warning Sunday evening

Environment Canada began tracking a severe thunderstorm just after 9pm Sunday evening for:

London

St. Thomas

Parkhill

Strathroy

Lucan

Aylmer

"This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Kettle Point to 9 kilometres southeast of Appin, moving northeast at 75 km/h."

Wind gusts of 90 km per hour along with pea to dime sized hail may accommodate the thunderstorms.

Take cover if threatening weather approaches.