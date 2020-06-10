LONDON, ONT. -- Strong storms will fire in Southern Ontario Wednesday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties.

The heat and humidity soared Wednesday afternoon in advance of a cold front that is sparking the active weather.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts to 110 km/h which may cause power outages. Torrential downpours and large hail is also possible.

The temperature was forecast to hit a high of 31C Wednesday, feeling close to 40. The record on this day, 31.4C, was set back in 1999.

The cold front will cross late this evening, and a much cooler air mass moves in for Thursday.

The weekend will feature cool, comfortable conditions.

Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. Severe thunderstorms are possible in Southern Ontario. The main threats are toonie sized (3cm) hail, wind gusts up to 110 km/h, rainfall up to 50mm in one hour, and a couple tornadoes. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/CwPZHwDCrD — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 10, 2020

Have a plan if severe weather strikes. When thunder roars, go indoors, and stay alert with current advisories issued by Environment Canada.

Heat warnings remain in place, but the passing of the cold front will drastically drop the temperatures and humidity levels.

