Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London-Middlesex

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple counties Thursday afternoon, as strong thunderstorms make their way through the region.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early this evening.

Hazards include

Very strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h

Large hail up to golf ball size

Locally heavy rainfall

Tornadoes are possible

Regions in the severe thunderstorm warning include

London-Middlesex (London, Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka, Western Middlesex County)

Grey-Bruce (Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, Southern Bruce County)

Sarnia-Lambton (Sarnia, Petrolia and Western Lambton County)

Regions in the severe thunderstorm watch include

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Elgin County

Sarnia-Lambton

Oxford Brant

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night: Showers with a few thunderstorms ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.