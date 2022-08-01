Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Huron-Perth

While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted plenty of heat and sunshine, residents in southwestern Ontario might need their umbrellas for the holiday Monday as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Huron-Perth.

According to Environment Canada, a thunderstorm is travelling east off of Lake Huron at 60 km/h.

The greatest risk of thunderstorms is Monday afternoon and evening, and potenial hazards include wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours.

The warning for Sarnia-Lambton has since ended.

Locals regions included in the warning:

Listowel - Milverton - Northern Perth County

Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County

Local counties included in the watch:

Meanwhile, multiple regions in southwestern Ontario remain under a thunderstorm watch.

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Elgin

Sarnia-Lambton

Here’s a look at the London forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday overnight: A 40 per cent of showers or drizzle, with a low of 18 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high of 23 C, feeling like 28 C with the humidity. Overnight, clear with a low of 11 C.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high of 31 C during the day. Overnight, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 20 C.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 26 C. Overnight, clear and a low of 13 C.

Friday: Sunny, with a high of 25 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 12 C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is 26 C.