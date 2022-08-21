Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for our region
As of 6 p.m. Sunday evening, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect.
The warning is in effect for:
- London
- Parkhill
- Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy
- Komoka
- Western Middlesex County
The line of thunderstorms is slow moving, currently situation between Oil Springs and Mount Carmel.
This storm has the capability of producing heavy rain in excess of 50mm.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.
Students less stressed taking classes online than in person, study finds
A new study has found that medical students were physiologically less stressed when attending an online class rather than an in-person one.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
Kitchener
'It’s been very difficult': Refugee clinic forced to turn patients away
The head of the Refugee Health Clinic at the Centre for Family Medicine in Kitchener says his clinic is no longer able to keep up with the number of patients he is requested to see, and is being forced to turn people away.
'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS
The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the Internatioal Space Station (ISS).
Guitar enthusiasts return to Elmira after three-year hiatus
Music flowed through the Elmira Vintage Guitar Show on Saturday as the event made a return for the first time in three years due to a pandemic hiatus.
Windsor
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car
Philip Wyllie is speaking out after he was hit and dragged by a car while on his bicycle in Windsor.
Windsor women on Russian sanctions list
Leisha Nazarewich and Carol Guimond of the Ukrainian National Federation's Windsor branch have caught the attention of Russian officials
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
Barrie
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Simcoe County
Environment Canada is warning residents living across Simcoe County of a severe thunderstorm rolling through the region.
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 9
Police in Caledon have blocked off a section of Highway 9 near Highway 50 following a fatal collision.
SIU investigating after officer shoots suspect during arrest in Orillia
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after police in Orillia shot a man while attempting to make an arrest.
Northern Ontario
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
A new mural revealed in the Timmins area helps promote a message about the environment
A splash of colour has washed over a former theatre building on Main Street in South Porcupine, east of Timmins.
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Ottawa
Customer dies at city of Ottawa landfill
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal incident at the city of Ottawa's dump this weekend.
LGBTQ2S+ advocates raise concerns about Ottawa school trustee candidates
Two candidates for Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee in this fall's municipal election are being criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates for alleged transphobic remarks on social media.
'Go home!': Residents protest TUPOC group remaining at Ottawa church
Residents are urging members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave a historic Ottawa church this weekend, as the group remains at the church three days after the owner moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
Toronto
Police identify man killed in Scarborough stabbing, issue arrest warrant for suspect
Toronto police have identified the man fatally stabbed in a Scarborough building on Saturday morning and named the suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
Montreal
Free, real, ready, and irritated: Quebec opposition parties set the table for a fiery campaign
Quebec’s election hasn’t even been called yet, but leaders of Quebec’s largest parties have already begun campaigning in a race which, by current polls, will see the tightest results in second place. However, with more than two months still to go before the first ballot is cast, a lot can change.
Quebec municipalities federation makes its demands for provincial political parties
On the eve of the provincial election call in Quebec, the Quebec federation of municipalities (FQM) is presenting its demands regarding the main issues in the province's regions.
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
Remembering the raid on Dieppe 80 years later
Around 100 people gathered on Sunday under sunny skies in Dieppe, New Brunswick, to commemorate the Canadian raid on the port town of Dieppe, France, during the Second World War.
Officials say endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled off New Brunswick
Fisheries officials say they are aware of an entangled North Atlantic right whale off New Brunswick's northeastern coast.
Winnipeg
Return of Manitoba Métis Federation's pilgrimage has special meaning following papal visit
The Manitoba Metis Federation's annual pilgrimage to the Grotto of Notre Dame de Lourdes, located about an hour south of Winnipeg, took place on Sunday.
-
'He didn't deserve this': family of latest homicide victim hold vigil
Family and friends of Brian Edward Anderson held a memorial walk and candlelight vigil Saturday to honour Winnipeg's 32nd homicide victim of 2022.
Calgary
'I heard a bunch of gunshots': Police probe shooting in Penbrooke Meadows
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows Sunday evening.
City to undertake new traffic calming measures on John Laurie Blvd. NW
The city of Calgary is holding two information sessions for northwest residents about incoming changes to John Laurie Boulevard NW.
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
Edmonton
'Really exceptional': Edmonton restaurant receives high praise from New York Times reporter
A local restaurant is basking in renewed fanfare after being featured in a national newsletter sent by the New York Times.
'A long time coming': New sculpture memorializes Treaty 6 adhesion signed in Edmonton
A new monument was unveiled at the Alberta Legislature grounds Sunday to commemorate the Edmonton signing ceremony of Treaty Six between Indigenous People and the Crown.
Edmonton Fringe closes 2022 festival with strong crowds
Warm weather and pent-up demand for live theatre pushed the fringe festival to have a strong comeback this summer, an organizer says.
Vancouver
Indecent exposure, threatening texts, domestic violence: B.C. RCMP misconduct decisions released
Earlier this month, the RCMP released a number of disciplinary decisions from 2021. In B.C., five officers were found to have committed misconduct that included impaired driving, domestic violence, sending threatening texts, and indecent exposure.
Over 90 seal pups cared for during busy summer for Vancouver rescue
Best friends Mike and Ike are just two of the harbour seal pups currently recovering at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.