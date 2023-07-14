Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London-Middlesex, and Sarnia-Lambton. A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued in these areas, as well as southern Huron and Perth Counties.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from Grand Bend to Point Edward, moving southeast at 55 km/h. Officials said 100 km/h wind gusts and quarter size hail and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy this evening with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 18.

Saturday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.